These men are accused of stealing a woman's tires in front of her in Kingsville

Three men are accused of stealing a woman's tires off of her vehicle, in broad daylight, in front of her in Kingsville.

On July 4 weekend, officers were called to 1505 E. Corral about a theft in progress. The victim told police she was walking to her car when she saw three men taking her tires off. The victim said the men told her they were putting on new tires that she ordered, but she did not order any tires.

She called police as the men left in a silver 2016 Ford Escape with a Texas license plate of MGF8045.

The victim described the three as being a Black man, Hispanic man, and a White man, who was wearing a dress, accompanied by a Hispanic woman.

If you have any information that can lead to the arrest and indictment of these subjects, please call Crime Stoppers at 592-4636. You will remain anonymous and if your information leads to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) in question you can get a reward! If you choose you can call the Kingsville Police Department at 592-4311 and request to speak to the case agent, Investigator Cyndi Flores.