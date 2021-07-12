Cancel
Surfside, FL

Death Toll Continues Climbing In Surfside

NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 19 days ago
The death toll rises in Surfside more than two weeks after the deadly condo collapse. Four more victims are recovered in the rubble, bringing the death toll to 94 with 83 identified. 222 victims are accounted for, with 22 still unaccounted for. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the Medical Examiner's Office is working round the clock to identify the victims, but it's getting more difficult by the day since they are now only finding human remains.

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

