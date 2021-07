You've probably come here because you're worried about your financial condition and need to feed your baby. No worries, other mommies and I feel the same! I bought these lovely hello kitty onesies for roughly $40 right after giving birth to my eldest daughter, only to have my infant wear them less than ten times! Babies grow up quickly, and the ones you bought may soon be no longer needed. Some of the items you purchased might only fit a newborn. So, here I am, telling you that there are some fantastic ways to save money.