Traveling for free definitely beats spending hundreds of dollars on flights and hotels. But how long does it take to earn a free trip with credit card points?. It depends on how much you spend and the card you use, says Mike Pearson, credit expert and founder of Credit Takeoff, a site that specializes in credit-building advice. It could take you years to earn a free flight with a straightforward 1% cash back credit card. However, some cards offer sign-up bonuses which can let you earn a free trip much faster, Pearson adds. With some of the more attractive welcome bonuses currently offered by major credit card issuers, you could earn a free trip in as little as three months.