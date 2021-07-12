Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Probation for Buffalo man's false police report that left five injured

By Staff reports
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 18 days ago

BUFFALO — A 61-year-old Buffalo man received five years of probation Monday after pleading guilty to falsely reporting an incident involving a man with a knife on April 15 that resulted in a crash that injured a police officer and four civilians.

William B. Gray, 61, of Buffalo, was sentenced Monday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to five years of probation.

About 12:40 p.m. April 15, Gray called 911 to report a person with a knife on Wyoming Avenue. A Buffalo Police officer responding to the high-priority call, with emergency lights flashing, collided with another vehicle on Main Street near Benwood Avenue. Two pedestrians were subsequently injured as a result of the crash.

The officer, the two occupants of the other vehicle, and the two pedestrians were taken to the hospital. One pedestrian continues to recover from serious injuries. The other four individuals were treated and released.

Gray admitted to making the false 911 phone call that resulted in serious physical injury as a result of a crash involving an emergency vehicle.

Gray pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree falsely reporting an incident (class “D” felony). He pleaded guilty, as charged, to the only count in the indictment against him on April 27.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Unit and the New York State Police Accident Investigation Unit for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Paul J. Glascott of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau.

Comments / 0

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
2K+
Followers
132
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Buffalo Police Department#State Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
SciencePosted by
CNN

Five takeaways on the science behind CDC’s latest mask guidance

CNN — With surges in Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, most Americans are now being advised to wear masks indoors – regardless of vaccination status – by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since CDC guidelines updated Tuesday, we have learned more about the science that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy