Clark County Fairest of the Fair Needed; Applications Due this Thursday
-Have you ever dreamed about being a role model for the younger generations, or being Clark County’s Ambassador, or being able to share your Fair Passion with others?. Well, here’s your chance; consider becoming Clark County Fairest of the Fair. Applications for the 2021-2022 Fairest of the Fair Scholarship Program are now available, but you’re almost out of time to apply. Applications must be postmarked by this Thursday, July 15th.cwbradio.com
