Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres groom gets aggressive with guests & spends wedding night in jail

By Erin O'Brien
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeKI0_0auWjate00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — After tying the knot, a Lehigh Acres groom spent his wedding night in the Lee County Jail after getting aggressive with his guests.

Jeffery Johnson, 22, was arrested on Saturday, July 10, after acting belligerent around some of his wedding guests, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived at Trinity Street East in Lehigh Acres and saw some wedding guests holding Johnson back from others. When deputies were taking control of the situation, Johnson is accused of kicking, hitting, and spitting on deputies.

Once put into handcuffs, Johnson was taken to the Lee County Jail for booking. He faces a battery charge and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, deputies said.

Johnson has since bonded out of jail.

Comments / 1

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Lehigh Acres, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groom#Wedding Night
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Relationships
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 1

Community Policy