Why, if Notre Dame was forced to go full membership in a conference, would they ever pick the ACC over Big 10? The talk of ACC going ND plus 1 - I just don't see it. When they're told you will get $XXX as a member of the Big 10 or $xx as a member of the ACC - not to mention the better geographic fit - just makes no sense. Seems to me if ACC wants more members they better look elsewhere.