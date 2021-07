A Miami-Dade Commissioner hosting a Cuba freedom vigil tonight at Hialeah Park Racing and Casino. Rene Garcia says the President's sanctions against Cuba's defense minister and some government security forces are a start, but more needs to be done to help people suffering on the communist island. He says we all have a vested interest in Cuba since it's the head of the snake of communism and it must be cut off. He says Venezuela and Nicaragua have already fallen victim, if we don't cut off the head we will have a hemisphere plagued with problems.