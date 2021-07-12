Cancel
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma vegan food producer takes business to next level at entrepreneurial boot camp

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July, a Petaluma woman started a stint at a unique boot camp, one set up by a Seattle-based law firm specifically to give women a leg up in the food and beverage business. Davis Wright Tremaine, which manages eight offices for its 580 attorneys with one in San Francisco, looked north to Sonoma County’s Renegade Foods in accepting Iona Campbell’s application to learn all about business administration in the seven-week crash course. Campbell’s company creates vegan food products.

