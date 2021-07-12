Experts push tick checks as 'nymph' ticks are out for blood

GORHAM, Maine — It's Tick Week on NEWS CENTER Maine as we bring you the latest information on deer ticks and the diseases they carry. The Maine Medical Center Research Institute says July is when the latest crop of deer ticks are emerging and out for blood. According to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, deer ticks carry bacteria that causes Lyme and other diseases. Called 'nymphs,' these young ticks are in the second stage of their life cycle and are the size of a poppy seed. The CDC says nymphs are difficult to see and can hide in crevices in the body, making daily tick checks so important.