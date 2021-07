Lindsey Buckingham has dropped “On The Wrong Side” — the second new track from his upcoming self-titled solo album due out on September 17th. Buckingham posted about the tune on Instagram, writing, “‘On The Wrong Side’ is about the peaks and valleys of life on the road with Fleetwood Mac, and sports one of the album’s most thought-provoking lyrics: ‘We were young, now we’re old / Who can tell me which is worse?’ The song evokes ‘Go Your Own Way,’ in that it’s not a happy song, subject-matter wise, but it was an ebullient song musically. This was sort of the same idea.”