Odds To Make Final NYG Roster Could Hang On Pettis' Punt Return Abilities

By Scott Eklund
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen he was at Washington, Dante Pettis was the most-feared punt returner in the nation. He wrapped up his Husky career as the nation's all-time leader in career punt returns for touchdowns with nine, setting the record against arch-rival Oregon at home in 2017. During the ramp up to the 2018 NFL Draft, many pundits and draft analysts believed that the So Cal native could see his stock rise due to his exploits as a return man.

247sports.com

