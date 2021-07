All students from the worldwide dream of being enrolled in a top-ranked institution abroad, but only a few of them succeed. It’s not so easy to have a high GPA and convince the admissions board you’re the right person to be enrolled. Why do all people dream of studying abroad? First of all, it’s the chance to obtain a degree in a prestigious college or university. Next, it’s a way to make new connections with people of different cultures and backgrounds. International students can also master a foreign language faster than they would when staying in their native country.