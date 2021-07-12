Dow Jones At New High As Disney Stock Rallies; Virgin Galactic Falls Back To Earth

Oftentimes 2% or 3% moves in the mega-caps make headlines - those moves can even set the "tone" for the day's trading across the whole market. Those moves are almost always instigated by big institutions moving tens or hundreds of billions of dollars around; it takes a lot to move the needle by single digits on a $2.4 trillion stock like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) or a $1.8 trillion stock like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).