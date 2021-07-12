Dow Jones At New High As Disney Stock Rallies; Virgin Galactic Falls Back To Earth
The stock market climbed toward new record highs around midday Monday, as Disney and Goldman Sachs led the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones industrials advanced 0.3%, the S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Nasdaq ticked up 0.1% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 lagged, down 0.2%. Volume was mixed, lower on the NYSE and higher on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Friday.www.investors.com
