Premier League

Ex-Man Utd defender Alex Buttner handed career lifeline as he completes free transfer to Dutch club RKC Waalwijk

By Steve Goodman
 18 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED Premier League winner Alex Buttner has joined Dutch club Waalwijk… after his career hit the wall.

The Dutch defender helped the Red Devils lift their last Premier League title in 2013.

Alex Buttner has been handed a career lifeline at a Dutch club Credit: PA:Empics Sport

Buttner, 32, also scored in Sir Alex Ferguson's final game as United boss - a 5-5 draw with West Brom.

The left-back went on to play for Dynamo Moscow, Anderlecht, Vitesse Arnhem and New England Revolution.

But he was left without a club after a planned move to Cypriots Apollon Limassol fell through in January.

Buttner's last appearance came for New England in Major League Soccer last July.

He has now penned a one-year deal with RKC Waalwijk after impressing the Eredivisie minnows on trial.

He said: "I'm happy to sign my contract after a number of weeks training with RKC.

"Their faith in me is really pleasing, and I look forward to making a contribution in the upcoming season."

RKC director Frank van Mosselveld added: "Alexander's qualities are beyond dispute. He's played almost 300 top-level games, and has lots of experience to offer.

"He is a versatile player who can operate in various positions, and his arrival gives our squad that balance of youth and experience."

RKC narrowly escaped relegation last season, and play at the Dutch top flight's smallest ground - the 7,500-seat Mandemakers Stadion.

Buttner made 28 United appearances, scoring twice, before leaving for Moscow in 2014.

