An Iowa City woman was charged with child endangerment and her second OWI after allegedly being over three times the legal limit to drive. Arrest reports indicate that 39-year-old Jennifer Gray of Spruce Street was called in as an intoxicated driver as she was traveling southbound on Highway 218 near the 3 mile marker around 5:45pm Wednesday. Police say she was discovered with bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, impaired balance, the odor of ingested alcohol, and was visibly intoxicated.