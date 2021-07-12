Manny Pacquiao takes swipe at Floyd Mayweather ahead of Errol Spence clash

Manny Pacquiao has declared that Errol Spence doesn't need help from Floyd Mayweather, claiming that his opponent is a better fighter than the 50-0 legend.

The usually soft spoken Pacquiao is returning to the ring for a world title bout with Spence in Las Vegas on August 21, and he has previously expressed interest in a rematch with Mayweather.

Mayweather v Pacquiao in 2015 is still the highest grossing boxing event in history, and couldn't even be eclipsed by the American's fight with Conor McGregor in 2017.

And in the lead-up to his exhibition bout with Logan Paul last month, Mayweather said he was going to offer advice to Pacquiao's upcoming opponent Errol Spence, having been in there with him in the past.

And asked if Mayweather had been in contact, Spence told reporters at a press conference yesterday that he had yet to get a call, before Pacquiao interrupted him to say that he is in fact a superior fighter.

“I don’t think Errol needs advice from Floyd Mayweather," Pacquiao said. "I believe that Errol is a better fighter than Mayweather.

Manny Pacquiao fought Floyd Mayweather in 2015 (Image: REUTERS)

"Errol can teach Floyd how to fight toe-to-toe."

It comes after 50-0 boxing legend Mayweather aimed a sly jab at his former opponent in the post-fight press conference for his exhibition with Paul.

"Pacquiao at his age [42], which is sad, has to fight," he said. "I'm financially set, and I want to make everybody hear this.

"You're going to hear a lot of people say 'Floyd needed to do this', no, I'm well off.

"Every property that I have is paid for, my jet is paid for, all my cars are paid for, I own billion-dollar buildings, I own so much property, I've steadily invested in many different things.

"I'm invested in the tech world, I've made a lot of smart investments."

Pacquiao won't be overly focused on his feud with Mayweather over the next six weeks as he prepares to fight Spence for the world welterweight title.

“I don’t want to be overconfident, because Errol is too good of an opponent, he explained at the media event. "His determination and passion for the sport is always there.

"When I say I’m going to do something, it’s real and from the heart, it’s not to impress anybody.

“I had started training in the last week of May in the Philippines., so when I got here to Los Angeles, I was just continuing what I was doing.

"It’s good for me to have the rest that I’ve had the last two years. I’ve been boxing since I was 12 years old until now.

"When I went back to training, I was still hungry and dedicated."

The bout will be one of the highlights of the summer boxing calendar, especially with the recent postponement of Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3.

It goes down on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and will go head-to-head with WWE Summerslam, which takes place in the nearby Allegiant Stadium.