Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

The Proton Fight Club: Supporting Cancer Survivors

By Shelby Cargill
okcfox.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome local cancer survivors are getting the support they need by joining forces with our friends at Oklahoma Proton Center. Together they are leading the charge in the fight to knock out cancer. You can help support survivors and their families by joining the Proton Fight Club. Just head to...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivors#Proton#The Proton Fight Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerEurekAlert

Cancer: Information theory to fight resistance to treatments

One of the major challenges in modern cancer therapy is the adaptive response of cancer cells to targeted therapies: initially, these therapies are very often effective, then adaptive resistance occurs, allowing the tumor cells to proliferate again. Although this adaptive response is theoretically reversible, such a reversal is hampered by numerous molecular mechanisms that allow the cancer cells to adapt to the treatment. The analysis of these mechanisms is limited by the complexity of cause and effect relationships that are extremely difficult to observe in vivo in tumor samples. In order to overcome this challenge, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), Switzerland, has used information theory for the first time, in order to objectify in vivo the molecular regulations at play in the mechanisms of the adaptive response and their modulation by a therapeutic combination. These results are published in the journal Neoplasia.
Traverse City, MIUpNorthLive.com

12-year-old cancer survivor has wish granted in Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Makaela Mongo is a fighter. “At six-years-old she had intense chemo and lost her hair right away,” Makaela’s mom, Carman Richison said. “She had her leg amputated and still had to go through chemo and adjusting to a prosthetic leg. She's had four lung surgeries, and these lung surgeries are not fun; they're hours long. She's in a lot of pain afterwards."
Wisconsin Statecbs3duluth.com

Community gathers to support Wisconsin family fighting cancer

SUPERIOR, WI-- Since being diagnosed with Osteosarcoma in April of 2020, Zach Polaske and his family have endured a challenging battle. On July 24 in Superior, avid supporters of "Team Polaske" gathered at Belgian Club to raise funds and lend a helping hand in that battle. Organizers raffled off prizes,...
Santa Maria, CASanta Maria Times

Day of Hope: Two-time cancer survivor Brendalynn Consul, says 'hang in there'

Two-time cancer survivor Brendalynn Consul has a very clear message for cancer and others battling through it. “You have two choices: you can either sit there and cry about it and be depressed, which did happen to me, but then I decided I just couldn’t let this happen, I couldn’t be sorry for myself; or you can tell cancer where to go and fight. Yes, it’s devastating, but life has to go on,” Consul said.
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Foundation started by cancer survivor keeping local, independent music alive

CLEVELAND — Cleveland native John Panza has malignant pleural mesothelioma, a cancer that develops in the chest cavity around the lungs. He almost died in 2012. Independent music refers to music that’s produced independently from commercial record labels or their subsidiaries. Independent musicians and bands are a fast-growing part of...
Hoopeston, ILfordcountyrecord.com

Hoopeston natives team up to fight melanoma cancer

For the second year, Hoopeston natives, and brother and sister team, Matthew Parsons and Marie Parsons McCarty have partnered with the Melanoma Research Foundation to present an online Art Sale that kicks off this Friday, July 23rd. This year’s sale, ‘Small Steps to a Cure’ features the artwork of Marie Parsons McCarty and exclusive merchandise.
CancerMedicalXpress

Risk of psoriasis increased for cancer survivors

(HealthDay)—Cancer survivors, especially survivors of hematologic malignancies, have an increased risk for psoriasis, according to a research letter published online June 30 in the British Journal of Dermatology. Miri Kim, M.D., Ph.D., from The Catholic University of Korea in Seoul, and colleagues conducted a nationwide, population-based cohort study to examine...
Clarion, PACourier-Express

Playing catch to fight childhood cancer

CLARION — Despite gray skies that portended the downpour to come, approximately 30 people gathered at Paul A. Weaver Park in Clarion on June 30 for a game of catch. They were part of a virtual event, which included 47 sites in 14 states, organized by Jeff Potter in an attempt to break the world record for most people playing catch simultaneously.
Marion, ILDaily Republican

Lighting the good fight; Luminaria on Tower Square honors cancer victims and survivors

MARION -- More than 200 victims and survivors of cancer were honored with luminaria on Saturday evening on Tower Square by the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life. Organized by the Relay For Life of Williamson, Franklin, Saline and Gallatin Counties, the annual event was attended by more than 100 people who came together to honor loved ones who fought cancer.
henryford.com

Metastatic Cancer Support Group

A virtual monthly support group for those coping with cancer as a chronic illness. This group is facilitated by a social worker who specializes in oncology and is aware of the unique situation of those with metastatic cancer. To register for this group, please email [email protected]
Boonville, INPosted by
103GBF

Come Support Boonville Boy Fighting Cancer at ‘Dino Day’ Event This Weekend

That adorable youngster you see above is Ace Turner (how cool is that name?), and you are invited to a special event being held this weekend in his honor. You see, Ace and his family are fighting for his life right now. Earlier this year they heard those four words no parent wants to hear - "your child has cancer." In Ace's case, he was diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer called Mixed Phenotype Acute Leukemia. Since then, Ace has made and will continue to make, several trips to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis where he spends hours hooked up to IVs, doing transfusions, and sitting through chemotherapy treatments.
Norfolk, VAWAVY News 10

CHKD cancer survivor gives back through LemonAid

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Anthem and the families of Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, are once again able to make lemonade out of lemons. They are in the middle of the Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to benefit local kids with cancer. Last year the pandemic forced it to be 100%...
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Young cancer survivor makes big donation to Children's Mercy Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was Christmas in July at Children's Mercy Hospital on Monday thanks to a seven-year-old cancer survivor with a big heart and a big donation. It's not every day that a truck filled with toys shows up outside Children's Mercy. But this is a truck full of thanks from Tripp Hughes, a cancer patient who just completed chemotherapy and is grateful to everyone there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy