This article first appeared on ESPN on Feb. 21, 2021, and has been edited. At 23, Brighton's Ben White has become one of the most highly rated young centre-backs in England. Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been linked with the defender in recent months, but it was the Gunners who spent £50 million to land the England international as United moved for Raphael Varane, Liverpool for Ibrahima Konate, while sources have told ESPN that Chelsea want Sevilla's Jules Kounde.