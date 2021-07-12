Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Seven-day average of new coronavirus cases jumps 15.3% in one day; positive-test rate is above 3% for first time in nearly 3 months

By Al Cross Kentucky Health News
Sentinel-Echo
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky firmly joined the ranks of states with rising number of coronavirus cases Friday, as the seven-day average of daily new cases jumped more than 15 percent. Also, the share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus exceeded 3 percent for the first time in almost three months, suggesting that state officials are right when they say the much more contagious Delta variant of the virus is becoming predominant in the state, just as it is in the nation as a whole.

www.sentinel-echo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentuckians#Muhlenberg#Woodford#The New York Times#The King S Way Church#Wkyt Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Kentucky Statek105.com

Over 1,000 new COVID cases in KY, numbers skyrocket last seven days. Grayson Co. vaccination rate remains below 40%.

Illustrating the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, on Tuesday, officials reported over 1,000 new cases for the first time since early April. Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,054 new cases on Tuesday, raising the state’s coronavirus total to 471,669 since the beginning of the pandemic. Tuesday marks the first time since April 7 that the commonwealth has recorded over 1,000 new cases in a single day.
Utah StateKUTV

Utah doctors respond to spike in COVID cases, hospitalizations

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Doctors and health officials with Intermountain Healthcare are raising concerns as the number of positive COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations continue to rise at an "alarming" rate. Doctors said the majority of the cases they're seeing are fueled largely by the COVID-19 Delta Variant among...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Massachusetts reports another 844 new COVID cases as 7-day percent positive passes 2% for first time since April

Massachusetts reported another 844 COVID cases Friday as the delta variant continues to spread across the state, but predominantly in a few Eastern Massachusetts counties. The new case report represents the second-highest day of new cases reported this week, the first being Monday when 1,243 new cases were reported in a combined report from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: State reports more than 1,000 cases for first time since May

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,088 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, the first time the state has topped 1,000 in a single day since late May. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 710, up 62% from a week ago and 307% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.22 million infections statewide. Pennsylvania’s upward trajectory in its ...
Public HealthGloucester Daily Times

Seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases above 200

BOSTON — Confirmed COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts continue to increase after a stretch of record lows, with the latest case figures creeping back upward to their highest levels since late May even as deaths continue to decline. Metrics of the virus's impact on the Bay State remain far below earlier...
Westchester County, NYwhiteplainscnr.com

GOVERNOR CUOMO ASSESSES WHERE STATE , COUNTIES ARE IN GETTING VACCINATED AND WHO IS GETTING COVID. STATE POSITIVE NEW CASES RISING OVER 1.18% POSITIVES DAILY. CALLS FOR MORE VACCINATIONS. MID-HUDSON REGION VACCINATING 1,019 A DAY OVER 7 COUNTIES. MID-HUDSON AVERAGING 1% NEW CASE RATE. WESTCHESTER HAS 34 NEW CASES SUNDAY TRAILING NASSAU WITH 99 AND SUFFOLK WITH 88.

WPCNR OFFICIAL STATE CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. July 19, 2021:. “After over a year of containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are now being told that COVID is now mainly a pandemic among the unvaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get your shot to best protect yourself and your loved ones against the variants spreading through the nation.”
Public HealthPioneer Press

Coronavirus Monday update: Test-positivity climbs above 2 percent

Minnesota’s seven-day rolling average for coronavirus test-positivity rate has climbed above 2 percent for the first time since May. Data reported Monday by the state Department of Health was the result of about 13,000 tests recorded Friday and Saturday of last week. The state now only reports outbreak data on weekdays.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Alabama’s Average Daily New COVID Cases Now Nearly Seven Times Higher Than Two Weeks Ago

The number of new cases of COVID-19 infections in Alabama is rising at an alarming rate, with the daily count now almost seven times higher than it was on July 5. The Alabama Department of Public Health, which releases new case counts on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, reported 718 new cases on Monday. That’s in addition to an unscheduled update on Sunday of 1,625 new cases over the weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy