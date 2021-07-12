Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How ‘The White Lotus’ Production Designer Turned the Four Seasons Maui Into the Vacation From Hell

By Jazz Tangcay
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOy8W_0auWgDc000

The White Lotus” creator Mike White gave production designer Laura Fox a unique direction when it came to designing the sets of his new HBO series: “Think of The Madonna Inn and The Four Seasons having a baby.”

Fox’s job was to take the normally restrained and tasteful decor of the Four Seasons Maui just a few steps farther, with too many patterns, too many tropical colors and too many slightly-dated accessories. The series follows a group of American tourists who stay at a luxurious Hawaiian resort that doesn’t quite live up to their standards. The mood is set through the production design, their costumes and the golden cast of the cinematography, which combine to make their stay feel slightly dreamlike and surreal.

Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn all star as the spoiled rich guests around whom Fox centered her designs, while Murray Bartlett and Natasha Rothwell play employees of the hotel.

Fox talked with Variety about how she transformed the real-life Four Seasons Resort Maui into the fictional world of the White Lotus resort.

After receiving Mike’s creative brief, what was your process?

I met with my art director Charles Varga and my set decorator Jennifer Lukehart. We ordered all this fabric because I needed something to think about. Every picture of the Four Seasons is tailored for the tourist trade. I got to Hawaii and was quarantined in my room for 10 days with this fabric, pinning it to my headboard. The thing you realize is that even the nicest hotel is designed for everyone — I’m in Florence right now, in a hotel room on location, and it’s the same colors as the Four Seasons Maui. It’s beige and you don’t notice that when you’re there because you’re looking out the window.

The fabric started the process and that led to the characters. I became aware of this Polynesian artist Herb Kawainui Kāne and he painted the canoe pictures that you see in the Tradewinds suite. He was a huge artist in the ‘70s and everyone said I wouldn’t get clearance on it, and I did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJlnH_0auWgDc000

How did you style the suites to match their characters?

(Slight spoilers ahead) That was an interesting challenge. Jake Lacy’s character starts in the palm suite, which was this beautiful room on the second floor [and then] they switch to this other suite, [the pineapple suite,] a bigger room for families. The pineapple suite had lower ceilings, but he was happy because he got the more expensive room. It just adds to who [the characters] are. That suite was ridiculous because his character was just a bit ridiculous.

Then you have Connie Britton’s character rearranging the suite because the feng shui is off. Where did the turtle in that room come from?

That was not scripted. The only thing scripted was her character was moving the couch. I found out there is a lot of turtle art in Hawaii. We were not allowed to leave the hotel — we could not leave for three months — [so] we had shoppers send us pictures and it felt appropriate to the Tradewinds Suite, which was ocean-based and blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zoirt_0auWgDc000

Four Seasons is a real location, but you transformed it, including the drapes to match the suites?

Yes, I had an amazing draper who I’d worked with in Santa Fe and I realized she lived in Hawaii, so she moved in and we were hanging curtains and swapping things out. We were also stitching into their real headboards, which were built in. It was a real challenge because we couldn’t paint the rooms. But we did have real views and real architecture, which ended up helping.

Did you change out the spa, which Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya makes great use of?

The spa existed, but again, we emptied everything because we wanted it to be cinema-oriented. We just wanted to tie it to everything else that we were doing.

What about her suite?

In the fabrics, we called it the Hibiscus suite, but there was no Hibiscus suite in the script. I sent Mike a presentation with the art and he loved the colors for her. The colors just fit a lot of layers that she brought with that character.

I saw those red chairs in pictures, but I called my decorator in L.A. and said, “I don’t know what we’re doing, but let’s bring red velvet chairs because I don’t think we’ll find those in Hawaii.” To find the art to suit that I discovered a website called plantillustrations.org which has hundreds of botanical drawings, so that’s where I got her art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBJt5_0auWgDc000

She often wears prints, and there’s a lot of similarities in the color palettes of the costumes and room design. How closely did you collaborate with costume designer Alex Bovaird?

She was fantastic. She called me one day and said that she was working with prints. I was, too. And for a brief moment, I thought we were going to clash because at that point we hadn’t seen one another’s fabrics. But by the time we got to the hotel, it just melded together.

I loved the moment in the locker room because we got to see the machinations of housekeeping, too.

It’s interesting because by living at the hotel, you really understood the story better. You would see the housekeepers coming through a gate and climbing up these stairs into the crummy part at the back. It wasn’t glamorous back there at all, and so, having access to everything gave a whole different perspective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJ43r_0auWgDc000

What was it like shooting during the pandemic?

The whole thing was magical, from being in a bubble from the first week there. It was just seven people at this resort and it felt like “The Shining” in Hawaii. I was grateful to be out of our house after six months [of being in lockdown] and just working with Mike. And the whole process was so unique that it really added to everything.

“The White Lotus” airs new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lacy
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Madonna
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Connie Britton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#The Four Seasons#Maui#Madonna Inn#Hbo#American#Hawaiian#Polynesian#Tradewinds#Santa Fe#Plantillustrations Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Latino Collective ‘La Mesa’ to Host Inaugural Live Table Read (EXCLUSIVE)

A new collective of Latino actors, writers, directors and executives in Hollywood called “La Mesa” will host its inaugural “La Mesa Live Table Read” at the LATC Theater on Aug. 15. The event will spotlight unproduced pilot scripts by three up-and-coming Latinx television writers who have been paired with seasoned Latinx television directors. Writers Linda Dillon Moya, Meredith Garcia-Painter and Spiro Skentzos have been workshopping their pilots with Linda Mendoza (“Never Have I Ever,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Jon Huertas (“This Is Us,” “Castle”) and Victor Gonzalez (“Mr. Iglesias,” “George Lopez”) for the last few weeks, and the pairs will present the first...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’ Missed an Opportunity to Say Much About the Shows It Was Supposed to Satirize

“Kevin Can F*** Himself,” which is concluding its first season on AMC this weekend and already streaming the finale on its streaming service, is a television show about television. As its title makes thuddingly clear, the series is intended to deconstruct a genre of sitcom that reached an apex with CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait,” on which lead Kevin James’ wife (played by Erinn Hayes) was so disposable as a comic element that the production literally disposed of her, killing her off between seasons. Here, the beleaguered sitcom wife is the star: When this series’ Kevin (Eric Petersen) leaves the room, Allison...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Unstructured Program – ‘Indian Matchmaking’ and ‘Below Deck’ Face Off

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE Visit each individual...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Onoda’ Review: Japan’s Most Famous WWII Holdout Gets a Sprawling, Absorbing, Old-Fashioned Biopic

No man is an island, but for 29 years, until his final surrender in 1974, Hiroo Onoda came as close as any man could. Leading an ever-dwindling band of Japanese holdouts who refused to believe their nation had lost the war, Onoda continued to carry out minor guerrilla attacks on the residents of the small Philippine island of Lubang for almost three decades, until it was just him left, hiding in the underbrush, subsisting on a diet of zealotry and whatever he could scavenge or steal.
TV Seriessignalscv.com

‘The White Lotus’ follows staff, vacationers’ misadventures

Two and a half stars (out of four) A six-episode series airing Sundays on HBO starting July 11, and streaming on HBO Max. We begin at the end in the six-part HBO series “The White Lotus,” with a casket being loaded onto a plane. Flash back a week earlier, and we’re introduced to the core group of characters in writer-director Mike White’s dark and ice cold and intermittently intriguing but unfortunately off-putting social satire.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The White Lotus: Season One Viewer Votes

What will happen to the guests in the first season of the The White Lotus TV show on HBO? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The White Lotus is cancelled or renewed for season two (in this case, the show appears to be a true mini-series). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The White Lotus here.
TV & VideosCollider

Jennifer Coolidge on How Mike White Wrote Her 'White Lotus' Role Specifically For Her

Written and directed by Mike White (HBO’s Enlightened), the six-episode limited HBO series The White Lotus is set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and follows a group of new guests, each with their own set of needs and quirks, as they check in to relax in paradise. When things get more dramatic and the vacationers get more demanding, the hotel manager (Murray Bartlett) finds himself caught in a downward spiral of his own. The cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney, Brittany O’Grady, Fred Hechinger and Natasha Rothwell.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Fortunes change and doubt spreads in a consistently sly White Lotus

In the new documentary Roadrunner, about the life and death of Anthony Bourdain, a clip plays from a 2011 episode of Bourdain’s show No Reservations. In it, Josh Homme—Bourdain’s close friend and lead singer of the band Queens of the Stone Age—says of the “bittersweet curse” of travel, “Nothing feels better than going home, and nothing feels better than leaving home.” At first, it seemed like the vacationers in The White Lotus might agree with the latter part of that statement, and might be indulging in the joy of being away from the familiar and living it up in the new. But now we’re on the second day of life in paradise, and in “New Day,” we see how rapidly fortunes can change—figuratively, of course! Sure, we know someone dies at the end of this week in Hawaii. Lose their money, though? Ee gads! Would Mike White really be so cruel?
Hawaii StateHouston Press

Visit a Different Kind of Hawaii With The White Lotus Comedy/Drama on HBO

The White Lotus is HBO’s new comedy/drama miniseries created by Mike White, most known for writing School of Rock and the underrated HBO drama Enlightened. The White Lotus begins with its presumed end, a body being loaded on a plane, a tragic end to a vacation at a beautiful Hawaiian resort. Starting with such a scene primes the audience for a mystery, but The White Lotus is going for more than a murder at the beach. The secret it introduces in its first scene is secondary to the uncomfortable situations and self-reflection that its characters will face while in “paradise.”
TV & VideosPosted by
BoardingArea

White Lotus Hotel Review: If Entitled Points Travel Was a TV Series

I’m still in my basement (see 11 Reasons Why I Still Don’t Want to Travel) and I’m running out of content. That and golf (see TPOL Chokes, Loses) is why I haven’t adhered to my daily blog schedule (TPOL Opens M-F at 10:07AM EST). Fortunately, I have been virtually able to visit a hotel in Hawaii, called the White Lotus. The TV show which airs on HBO Max is “A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, the series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.”
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Alexandra Daddario on ‘The White Lotus’

These people are about to check in for an unpredictable stay. The darkly comic limited series “The White Lotus,” airing new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO, follows a group of eccentric guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort in Hawaii. There’s high-powered executive Nicole (Connie Britton), her...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

The White Lotus

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, July 25. All times are Eastern. The White Lotus (HBO, 9 p.m.) The soap-operatic vacation week continues as Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) struggles with being Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) rock; Jake Lacy continues to do extremely well playing a douchebag for once; and everyone is pretty selfish and self-centered. The real mystery is, will Quinn (Fred Hechinger) and his father (Steve Zahn) find a real connection by scuba diving in the ocean? One can only hope.
Hawaii StateDecider

Where is ‘The White Lotus’ Filmed? Inside the Hawaii Filming Location

HBO takes us to a tropical resort in their recent original satire comedy-drama series The White Lotus, but it isn’t exactly the paradise it initially seems to be. While the show itself follows the vacations of several different guests (who are played Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydeny Sweeney, Brittany O’Grady and more) at the fictional White Lotus hotel, over a week-long time period their relaxing and rejuvenating stays slowly spiral into darker complexities and truths for themselves, the hotel’s seemingly-cheerful employees (played by Murray Bartlett, Jolene Purdy, Natasha Rothwell and more), and the location, itself.
TV Seriesyounghollywood.com

Why You Should Be Watching HBO's "The White Lotus"!

If you have found yourself staring at your television screen and just hoping and praying for a new captivating show, we might have just the one for you. "The White Lotus" has just hit HBO Max and we can think of several reasons as to why this is the show to watch right now. The new comedy is the perfect mixture of funny, tense, and mystery all wrapped into one very entertaining yet weird vacation getaway show. Here are some of our top reasons why we are loving the show so far!
Public HealthNME

‘Westworld’ season four production halted due to COVID

Season four of Westworld has halted production due to a case of coronavirus on set. As reported on Deadline, HBO is set to pause production on Lisa Joy’s sci-fi western drama series after a production member received a positive COVID test. Filming is set to pause for two days in...
TV & VideosThrillist

How a Seasick Jennifer Coolidge Gave the Funniest TV Performance of the Year in 'The White Lotus'

Coolidge forces a bunch of strangers to attend a very uncomfortable boat ceremony in the HBO series. Jennifer Coolidge did not want to film on a boat. In the third episode of Mike White's brilliant new HBO limited series The White Lotus, which chronicles the spoiled patrons and overworked staff members at a luxurious Hawaiian resort, Coolidge's character, a lonely alcoholic named Tanya McQuoid, boards a yacht to scatter her mother's ashes. She's joined by her new friend, the hotel spa manager (Natasha Rothwell), and an attractive couple on their honeymoon, Rachel and Shane Patton (Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy), who think they are about to have a romantic dinner at sea when Tanya launches into a impassioned and awkward wail of a eulogy that's one of the most painful and funny things you'll see on television this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy