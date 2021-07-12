Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelton, CT

Letter: Why no bids for library HVAC system?

sheltonherald.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the last meeting of the Board of Aldermen on July 8, 2021, the BOA voted to waive the bidding process and award a no-bid contract to replace the HVAC system at Plumb Memorial Library. This follows a post on the City Hall Facebook page on the same day saying that the Plumb Memorial Library “may be closed on warm days as the main air conditioning compressor is non-functional,” and saying that the city was having trouble getting parts “due to the pandemic.”

www.sheltonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelton, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Shelton, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Hvac System#Air Conditioning#The Board Of Aldermen#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Health Services
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy