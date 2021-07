Helium is the second most abundant element in the universe, but also evanescent and thus hard to hold. It was discovered in 1868 as a yellow line in the spectrum of the solar corona, and named for Helios, the Greek god of the sun. William Hillebrand, chief chemist of the United States Geological Survey, extracted a gas from a uranium bearing rock known as cleveite, but turned his attention elsewhere before figuring out what he had in hand. William Ramsay, chemistry professor at University College London, read Hillebrand’s report in 1895, bought some cleveite from a local shop, treated it with acid, extracted a gas, saw its spectrum, and realized that he had helium in hand. Ramsay—who had already found argon, and who would later find three more gases—would soon be showered with honors, including a Nobel Prize in Chemistry.