Plainfield driver sentenced for 2019 hit-and-run of Watchung boy
WATCHUNG - A Plainfield man charged in a 2019 hit-and-run crash that sent a local youth to the hospital has been sentenced to five years in state prison. The man, Bryant D. Eggleston, 51, was sentenced to a five-year prison term with 18 months of parole ineligibility on Thursday, July 8, in State Superior Court in Somerville, according to a statement Monday from Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson.www.newjerseyhills.com
