Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The French Dispatch’ Review: Wes Anderson’s Dizzyingly Intricate Homage to 20th-Century Newsmen and Women

By Peter Debruge
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsxBi_0auWflSn00
Searchlight Pictures

Journalists are the heroes in “The French Dispatch,” so expect film critics to be a little bit biased in their embrace of Wes Anderson’s latest. It flatters the field, after all, just not in the way that Pulitzer-centric mega-scoop sagas “All the President’s Men” or “Spotlight” may have done before. Anderson is more of a miniaturist, albeit one whose vision grows more expansive — and more impressive — with each successive project.

Here, the Texas-to-Paris transplant sets out to honor The New Yorker and its ilk, re-creating the joy of losing oneself in a 12,000-word article (or three) on the big screen while relocating the entire affair to his adoptive home. Set in the fictional city of Ennui-sur-Blasé — a cross between Paris and frozen-in-time Angoulême (where most of the exteriors were shot) — the film offers an expat’s-eye view of France, packaged as a series of clips from the eponymous publication.

What does that mean exactly? Well, this is an anthology film, one that consists of “an obituary, a travel guide and three feature articles.” So while there’s no overarching narrative or overlap between segments, Anderson is quite clearly the author of all five — for there is no living filmmaker with a more recognizable visual signature, and every frame of “The French Dispatch” is unmistakably his. Thus, the unconventional project succeeds in delivering that very particular hodgepodge pleasure of reading a well-curated issue from cover to cover.

Popular on Variety

Off the top, the obituary is that of erstwhile French Dispatch founder and publisher Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray). He was a man of many maxims (among them “Just try to make it sound like you wrote it that way on purpose” and “No crying”) who could spot and champion talent in unlikely form, even if it meant bailing out of jail someone he believed to be a nascent writer, like Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright), a James Baldwin-esque dandy who recites every line of a wild-and-crazy kidnapping story by heart.

Today, journalists are expected to be moral, upstanding citizens with perfect grammar and even more impeccable ethics, but that couldn’t be less true of Howitzer’s crew. They consider “journalistic neutrality” to be a nonsense conceit, willfully injecting themselves into their own pieces. Frances McDormand plays the movie’s Mavis Gallant-like Lucinda Krementz, who reports on the student protests of May 1968 in the mostly black-and-white middle segment. She’s understandably intrigued by the young radical Zeffirelli B. (Timothée Chalamet), but rather than remain on the sidelines, she takes his virginity and improves his manifesto sur l’oreiller (or “on the pillow,” as the French so charmingly put it).

That’s as political as things get here, although relative to the rest of Anderson’s oeuvre — which typically falls somewhere between whimsical and twee — it’s a significant breakthrough to see the director engaging with sexuality and violence as aspects of real life. Yes, there’s still an ironic distance between such elements and the audience, but “The French Dispatch” feels less safe than Anderson’s earlier work, and that’s a good thing.

“I assure you it’s erotic,” culture hawk J.K.L. Berensen (Tilda Swinton) insists in “The Concrete Masterpiece,” a profile presented as an upscale art lecture dedicated to modern-art bad boy Moses Rosenthaler (a bestial Benicio del Toro), a convicted killer who found his muse (prison guard Léa Seydoux) in lockdown. The way Rosenthaler gushes, it’s fair to imagine this rarefied intellectual may have been seduced by more than just her artistic genius — which is a very subversive way of parodying the late and ever-so-proper L’oeil historian Rosamond Bernier.

The movie’s packed with inside jokes for audiences hip to the arts and culture scene of 1950s and ’60s New York and Paris. Back then, a great many American creatives hopped the Atlantic, chasing the Lost Generation glory of Ernest Hemingway and Gertrude Stein, and found a city that embraced those ahead of the curve back home. Nationalism is now on the rise across Europe, but in Anderson’s France, the pen is still mightier than Le Pen. The director resists saying anything too controversial about French politics, then or now, laughing off value judgments (it’s a punchline that talk-of-the-town Rosenthaler is a literal enfant terrible) and personal causes (Zeffirelli fights for free access to the women’s dormitory, rather than taking a stand against imperialism).

Anderson’s characters may be caricatures of serious writers, and yet, the movie’s tone is more consistent with The New Yorker’s comedic contributors: James Thurber’s cartoons, Woody Allen’s absurdity, Steve Martin’s satirical treatment of artists, critics and other cultural charlatans. Where “The Grand Budapest Hotel” served as an homage to a single writer, Austrian novelist Stefan Zweig, “The French Dispatch” is Anderson’s arms-wide-open tribute to a generation of complicated geniuses, so the winks come as dense and dizzying as guilty-pleasure movie references do in a Quentin Tarantino picture.

It can be fun to play detective when presented with such a collage, but “The French Dispatch” is a first-class pastiche, and as such, all those influences have been recombined into something new and original. That’s good news for those who aren’t longtime readers of The New Yorker, since this squirrelly collection of shorts is meant to stand on its own. In the past, the director has been accused of making overly contrived dollhouse movies, and while he repeats many of his favorite tricks — toying with aspect ratios, centering characters in symmetric compositions, revealing a large building in intricate cross-section — this time it feels as if there’s a full world teeming beyond the carefully controlled edges of the frame.

From the beginning, we’re told that The French Dispatch is a satellite publication “of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun” (it says as much in teeny-tiny type below the title), which serves as a reminder that this Francophilic love fest springs from a more or less Midwestern mindset. Anderson knows that when you’ve never been to Paris, even the prostitutes and pickpockets seem sophisticated, and that everything from a beret to a baguette can seem funny — to say nothing of a tongue-twister like “grognons” or a slightly stilted accent. When characters do speak French, the subtitles are so queerly styled and arranged, the movie seems to be daring you to read them.

Apart from Ernst Lubitsch or Jacques Tati, it’s hard to imagine another director who has put this level of effort into crafting a comedy, where every costume, prop and casting choice has been made with such a reverential sense of absurdity. If that sounds airless or exhausting, think again: Sure, it takes work to unpack, but the ensemble ensures that Anderson’s humorous creations feel human. At the top of the masthead — and indulgent godfather to his staff — Murray recalls not just editors Ross and Wallace Shawn of The New Yorker but also the great H.L. Mencken, who encouraged writers like John Fante, subsisting on pennies and orange peels, to find their voice.

Frivolous as this all may sound, Anderson is right to celebrate a generation who broadened our idea of what storytelling could be, shaping more than just journalism: They found poetry in the streets and heroes on the margins; they challenged the establishment and represented a nouvelle vague every bit as influential as the one sweeping cinema around the same time. Today, chasing web traffic and popular trends, the field has arguably evolved in the wrong direction, which more than justifies such a toast to those ink-stained wretches who once followed their instincts.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Jacques Tati
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Stefan Zweig
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Gertrude Stein
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Person
Ernst Lubitsch
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#The French Dispatch#Angoul Me#The French Dispatch#Howitzer#American#The New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Last Mercenary’ Review: Jean-Claude Van Damme in a Netflix Thriller…That’s a Dubbed French Action Comedy? Mon Dieu

During the closing credits of “The Last Mercenary,” we see a montage of Jean-Claude Van Damme in the various getups he wore during the movie (a fuzzy beard; a mustache and Yankees cap; a blond wig; a Bond tuxedo; drag). The film presents this cavalcade of mostly routine disguises with wide-eyed affection, as if it were showing us Peter Sellers in his “Pink Panther” prime. It’s all part of the delusion that the makers of “The Last Mercenary” (who are French) are apparently under: that Jean-Claude Van Damme is no mere action star — that he’s a stylish comedian, an...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Stillwater’ Slammed by Real Life Inspiration Amanda Knox: Matt Damon and Others Are Profiting From My Story

Amanda Knox, an American exchange student who spent nearly four years in Italian prison for the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher before being acquitted in 2015, was the inspiration for the just-released “Stillwater,” starring Matt Damon and directed and co-written by Tom McCarthy. Although “Stillwater” spins a fictitious story, McCarthy has not been shy about name-checking Knox during the press cycle, and a Vanity Fair interview with her name in the headline inspired Knox to take to Twitter on Thursday to slam the film and creative team. In the film, Abigail Breslin plays Allison Baker, an American foreign exchange student...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Murina’ Review: A Sinister, Sunny Croatian Coming-of-Ager Makes for an Exceptional Debut

If Patricia Highsmith had ever written a coming-of-age story set on the rocky, clear-watered Croatian coastline, it might have looked a lot like Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s bright, brooding debut, “Murina,” which quietly, with a sinister Adriatic sparkle, makes the compelling case that . As at home in the water as out of it — in fact the sea is maybe her refuge from more dangerous currents of life on land — Julija (Gracija Filipovic) is the lithe, surly teenage daughter of beautiful, unhappy, trapped Nela (Danica Curcic). The major source of tension in the family is Julija’s controlling, domineering father, Ante...
CelebritiesKokomo Perspective

Bill Murray joins Wes Anderson's new movie

Bill Murray has joined the cast of Wes Anderson's new film. The 70-year-old actor is set to reunite with the acclaimed filmmaker, with the duo having previously worked together on nine other projects, including 'Moonrise Kingdom', 'The Royal Tenenbaums' and 'The Grand Budapest Hotel'. The Hollywood icon is poised to...
Moviesmetaflix.com

Bill Murray To Co-Star In Wes Anderson’s Next Film Set In Spain

Bill Murray will once again be working with legendary director Wes Anderson, as he’ll be joining Tilda Swinton in co-starring in the director’s next film. Yes, while some filmmakers struggle to track down the notoriously hard to reach actor, Anderson has turned him into something of a lucky charm, a recurring member of his acting troupe who has cropped up in nine films so far.
Moviessouthernillinoisnow.com

Bill Murray reportedly signs onto ninth film directed by Wes Anderson

While the mercurial funnyman is legendarily hard to reach in Hollywood, it’s pretty clear director Wes Anderson has Bill Murray‘s number, creatively speaking. Murray has reportedly agreed to star in Anderson’s next project, an as-yet-untitled film set in Spain, Variety reports. Another frequent Anderson collaborator, Tilda Swinton, has also signed on.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Brody reunites with Anderson for French Dispatch‘s director’s next

Adrien Brody and Wes Anderson are set to reunite on the “Great Budapest Hotel” filmmaker’s latest, which is expected to shoot in Spain. Anderson alums Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton are also aboard the film, based on an Anderson-penned script. Brody appears in Anderson’s latest film, “The French Dispatch” which...
Moviesdeltanews.tv

Adrien Brody joins Wes Anderson's new film

Adrien Brody is to star in Wes Anderson's new movie. The Oscar-winning actor has collaborated with the filmmaker on his latest project 'The French Dispatch' and will join co-stars Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton on the upcoming movie, which will be shot in Spain. Little is known about the project...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Wes Anderson’s Favorite Movies: 35 Films the Auteur Wants You to See

[Editor’s note: The following gallery was originally published in October 2019 and been updated accordingly.]. Wes Anderson’s long-awaited “The French Dispatch” finally had its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this month. Anderson gave his cast and crew a 32-film watch list before production started to get his team in the right mindset for the movie, and several of the films included on this list are personal favorites of the Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Want more Anderson favorites? The list below includes over three dozen titles Anderson loves.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Bill Murray Reteams With Director Wes Anderson for His Next Film Project

Bill Murray is reuniting with director Wes Anderson again for a new film project that will begin production in Spain in August. Murray has appeared in nine of Anderson’s films so far and they always deliver great entertainment. I enjoy the characters that Murray plays in Anderson’s films. Murray has appeared in Isle of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Darjeeling Limited, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Rushmore.
Moviesdapsmagic.com

20th Century Studios Releases Trailer For The Last Duel

The Last Duel is a movie based on actual events that is set during the time of 14th century France. This movie, written by Nicole Holofcener & Ben Affleck & Matt Damon, is directed by four-time Academy Award® nominee Ridley Scott. It will be arriving in theaters on October 15, 2021. Today, a trailer was released for the film that takes place during the Hundred Years War.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Adrien Brody Will Reunite With Wes Anderson On His Next Spain-Set Movie

Director Wes Anderson finally was able to release his newest film “The French Dispatch” during the Cannes Film Festival and has gathered some lovely reactions making it a potential early Oscar contender alongside festival winners such as “Annette,” “Titane,” and others. He’s already on the path to begin shooting his...
Moviesmetaflix.com

Film Fight: Earlier Wes Anderson Versus Later Wes Anderson

In recent years my parents have really gotten into movies largely thanks to AMC’s Stubs A-List program. That means I now have the pleasure of introducing them to all the awesome movies they previously missed during that dark time in their lives known as the B.C. (Before Cinema) era. Our...
DesignDezeen

ASKA draws on Wes Anderson films for pastel-coloured Cafe Banacado design

Swedish architecture studio ASKA has created a pale-yellow interior informed by Wes Anderson movies and the aesthetics of Cuba for Stockholm restaurant Cafe Banacado. The all-day breakfast cafe has a colour palette of muted yellows, brown and cream hues, deliberately chosen to evoke the sun-drenched bars and cafes in more southern climates.
MoviesUSA Today

Greatest cast in movie history is in Wes Anderson's new film 'The French Dispatch'

OK, so we can discuss many movies that had amazing casts and, clearly, were great movies as a result, from as far back as my father’s favorite flick, the classic screwball comedy “It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World” to the original “The Murder on the Orient Express” and also flicks by legendary directors Paul Thomas Anderson (“Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia”), Quentin Tarantino (“Pulp Fiction” and “True Romance”), Robert Altman (“Short Cuts” and “Gosford Park”) … and the mentions could go on and on and on.
Moviesarlnow.com

Wes Anderson Film Series Coming to Pentagon City

“Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “Rushmore” and other beloved Wes Anderson films will be showing at Westpost Plaza, formerly Pentagon Row, every other week for the rest of the summer. “Pull up a chair or blanket and join us on the plaza on Wednesday evenings for movie nights,” says an...
MoviesMovieWeb

Tom Hanks Takes on His First-Ever Wes Anderson Movie

Tom Hanks has been given the secret knock to Wes Anderson's exclusive clubhouse. It's reported that the two-time Oscar winner will be off to Spain to share air with the quirky clique including Anderson alums Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody. While we know the film will be written and directed by Anderson, the plot is still tightly under wraps. Sources say the role "is small and could be cameo-like in nature."

Comments / 0

Community Policy