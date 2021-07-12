Cancel
Detroit, MI

'Perfect organization for me': Texas RHP Ty Madden not sweating draft fall to Tigers

Detroit News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne nice part about adding Ty Madden to their pitching stable, which as far as the Tigers were concerned was all about his pitching talent, was his disposition toward Detroit. “Perfect organization for me,” said Madden, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound redshirt sophomore from Texas who was expected by most draft analysts to be closer to a top-15 choice. “They’ve got a great reputation for developing college pitchers, and I think it’s the perfect spot.”

