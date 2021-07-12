Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, Marion, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flagler; Marion; Putnam The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Flagler County in northeastern Florida East central Marion County in northern Florida Southeastern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 108 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Crescent City, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crescent City, Salt Springs, Andalusia, Fruitland, Lake Como and Georgetown. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH