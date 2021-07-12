Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 10:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures of 97 to 107 degrees. Overnight temperatures of 70 to 80 degrees. * WHERE...The Mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara Counties excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.

alerts.weather.gov

Los Angeles County, CA
Ventura County, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Ventura, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
California Cars
