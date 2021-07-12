80s Sitcom Stars Accused Of Serious Crimes

The following article references sexual assault allegations, suicide, and domestic violence. After hearing about a TV star getting arrested for a serious crime, it could be easy to wonder how someone with so much to lose could land themselves into such trouble. Well, the answer to that question seems pretty easy, because besides the fame, money, and adoration, TV stars are just like anyone else. And like many regular humans, they're prone to make incredibly bad choices that could change their life forever. Take actor Jussie Smollett, for example. In 2015, it seemed like he was on top of the world after his show "Empire" took off and he became an instant star.