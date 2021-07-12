A Standout Chilean Bakery Expands With a New Wine-and-Tapas Bar

Margot is a narrow natural wine bar in Downtown that’s hard to describe without using the word “cozy.” And while there isn’t a ton of room in here for big groups, this place is really lovely once you do snag a seat at the bar, or one of the little tables. As the name implies, natural wine is what you’ll probably be drinking here. They also have some wine-based apertivo cocktails as well as a menu of small plates like salmon crudo, parmesan drizzled with aged balsamic, and a plate of ham and potato chips. This place does feel like it was designed specifically for first, second, or third dates by a team of NASA scientists, although we’d happily come here just to drink wine and eat cheese - while possibly eavesdropping on one of those first dates.