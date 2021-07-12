A Standout Chilean Bakery Expands With a New Wine-and-Tapas Bar
Inside the Harlem bakery Dulcería, Marco Matheu is talking about the wonders of manjar, a Chilean confection prepared by heating sugar and milk for several hours. “It’s not dulce de leche,” he explains. “Manjar has a much smokier taste. It’s less sweet, and it’s creamier, smoother.” He says his customers often mistake it for straightforward caramel. “It is the heart of Chile’s baking tradition, and it arose out of convents,” Matheu adds. “I tell clients this is a divine creation.”www.grubstreet.com
