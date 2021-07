Poppy has announced details of a brand new album: Flux hits in September on her usual record label Sumarian and gets a new single in the form of the title track today. Walking in a Dr Seuss-inspired candyland on the video for the track, Poppy's newest single is another move away from the metal she is known for: on 'Flux' she continues a thread of alt-rock and overdriven pop guitars introduced on recent single 'Her' (though we do get some screamo towards the song's close).