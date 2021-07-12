Cancel
Detroit Lions can have Ford Field at full capacity this year

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions say Ford Field can be at full capacity this season, a year after the public did not have access to games during the pandemic. The Lions announced Monday the decision was made in large part because of Michigan's steady COVID-19 vaccination rate. The...

