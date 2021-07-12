What You Need to Know About the Future of Digital Infrastructure

Code for America (CfA) — the nation's preeminent civic tech group — has released its 2020 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report. Noting that "equity is a core value that underpins all that we do," CfA wrote in an announcement that they strive to incorporate the same set of values in their internal work as the equity work they do with government agencies. One of the key findings shared in the diversity report is that more than 50 percent of CfA's team identifies as people of color, which is up from roughly 40 percent as recently as two years ago. In addition, 60 percent of the group's executive team is made up of women of color, including CfA CEO Amanda Renteria.