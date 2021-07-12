Cancel
What You Need to Know About the Future of Digital Infrastructure

By News Staff
Government Technology
Cover picture for the articleNearly 100 special district officials attended the 2021 Special Districts Annual Virtual Summit on the future of digital infrastructure, where industry experts and leaders from parks, water and transit districts discussed current challenges and identified emerging issues. The live two-hour event on May 26 took a deep dive into how districts are addressing new cybersecurity threats, meeting rising expectations for mobility, innovating on service delivery and funding new projects in spite of fiscal constraints.

www.govtech.com

