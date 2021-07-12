‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Will Feature a More Talkative Geralt, Henry Cavill Teases

We finally got a release date for The Witcher Season 2 at WitcherCon, which revealed it would be hitting Netflix on December 17th. That was big enough news, but a new report from Redanian Intelligence reveals writing might have already started on Season 3. According to the report, sources say that writing on season 3 has officially started despite any official announcement of season 3 and that the writing team for season 2 will largely be the same with some possible promotions. This hasn't been confirmed by Netflix, but any news on season 3 is good news, and it does seem like a forgone conclusion that Netflix will renew the series for a season 3.