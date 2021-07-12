Cancel
TV Series

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Will Feature a More Talkative Geralt, Henry Cavill Teases

By Danielle Ryan
/Film
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet those coins ready to toss to your Witcher, because apparently he’s going to be a lot chattier this season. At the inagural WitcherCon on July 9, Henry Cavill, who plays the notoriously stoic witcher Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher, sat down to talk about the series with reporter Josh Horowitz and answer some fan questions. He spoke at length about his character, and all of the goodies we can expect in season 2. But most importantly, he spoke about whether Geralt’s dialogue will expand beyond the occasional “hmph.”

Anya Chalotra
Henry Cavill
#Witchercon
