‘Pray Away’ Trailer: Acclaimed Tribeca Doc Targets The Evils Of Conversion Therapy

"I will go out finishing what my hero started… Life's funny like that." Disney has launched the trailer for a documentary film called Stuntman, from director Kurt Mattila. This originally premiered at the 2018 Los Angeles Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award, but was never been released until this year. And it might be worth the wait - Stuntman will be streaming on Disney+ this month. The film follows professional stuntman Eddie Braun as he prepares for and attempts the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history – a recreation of Evel Knievel's Snake River rocket jump. With new music from rock icon Slash (featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators) and a score by Jeremy Zuckerman, this Stuntman film "straddles the line between documentary and non-fiction action film, offering a rare look into the entertainment industry's most dangerous and anonymous profession through the eyes of one of its renowned veterans as he risks his life for some of the biggest action stars in the world." Exec produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia. It looks like a good story about a serious stunt-a-holic, with a focus on his rocket jump homage to his hero.