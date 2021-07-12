‘Pray Away’ Trailer: Acclaimed Tribeca Doc Targets The Evils Of Conversion Therapy

Check out the unsettling trailer for the upcoming horror and thriller movie, The Girl Who Got Away, starring Lexi Johnson, Chukwudi Iwuji, Geoffrey Cantor, Kaye Tuckerman, Willow McCarthy, Ned Van Zandt, and Audrey Grace Marshall. Massena, New York. It's 1998, and a decade of terror comes to a close with the capture of Elizabeth Caulfield, a serial killer who abducted and murdered the young girls she pretended were her own. All but one. Christina Bowden lives a lonely and unassuming existence until Caulfield escapes from prison. Under new investigation, the stories of Christina's past begin to unravel. There's good and evil in everyone, but as the lies are unearthed, Christina needs to choose a side before the darkness of her secrets swallows her whole. The Girl Who Got Away, written and directed by Michael Morrissey, arrives in theaters, on digital and On-Demand on August 20, 2021.
