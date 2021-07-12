Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, July 12

Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler, via Flickr

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 189 new cases and two new deaths, though because the department has stopped providing updates on weekends, the data includes everything since 4 a.m. Friday.

The state's death toll is 7,624 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 59% (4,486) were residents of long-term care.

As of July 8, the state reported that 3,085,718 people have received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,932,155 people have completed their vaccine series.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 38%

16-17: 50%

18-49: 58%

50-64: 72%

65+: 91%

Total population: 55%

52.7% of Minnesota's total population has completed the vaccine series. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through July 9, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 102. Of those hospitalized, 23 people were in intensive care and 79 were receiving non-ICU treatment.

Hospital admissions involving COVID patients in Minnesota dropped to 223 on March 7 before rising to 699 on April 14. Since that mid-April peak the numbers have dropped precipitously, falling to 440 May 17 and now hovering around 100.

Testing and positivity rates

The 189 positive results in Monday's update were from 13,976 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 1.35%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 1.35%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely reopen the economy. That 5% threshold is based on total positives divided by total tests.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 10,413,683 (up from 10,400,234)

People tested: 4,482,609 (up from 4,477,058)

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,085,718 (up from 3,082,040)

People who have completed vaccine series: 2,932,155 (up from 2,927,197)

Positive cases: 606,484 (up from 606,297)

Deaths: 7,624 – 422 of which are "probable*" (up from 7,622)

Patients no longer requiring isolation: 597,848 (up from 597,728)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.