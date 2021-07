California native Nyjah Huston is considered one of the greatest street skaters ever. So much so that his name and the sport are synonymous. Huston made a name for himself by being so good so young. The boy with the signature dreadlocks got his first sponsorship at just 7-years-old. He started competing professionally at 10, and he was just 11 when he skated his first X Games. He even appeared in Tony Hawk's Project 8 skateboarding video game.