Afreeca Freecs reverse swept DWG KIA in a 2-1 series today in week 8 of the 2021 LCK Summer Split. The man leading this charge was the 22-year old star top laner, who has been one of the pillars of the team through the season. He secured one of the two MVP votes and finished with a combined KDA of 12/2/18 in the winning matches. His Viego and Renekton performances were some of the best showings of the split, carrying his team with his tankiness in team fights after dominating the laning phase against Khan.