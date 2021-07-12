Cancel
‘Bergman Island’: Mia Hansen-Løve’s Breezy Relationship Auto-Fiction Is A Wisp Of A Film [Cannes Review]

By Jessica Kiang
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lovely wind that blows across the island of Fårö, Ingmar Bergman‘s actual home for several years, and his spiritual home for several decades. Even in the summer, when Mia Hansen-Løve‘s “Bergman Island” is set, the breeze is constant, cool and a little salt-dampened, tousling Vicky Krieps’ hair, scudding through the tufts of scraggly dune-grass and sweeping majestically across the vast empty spaces where the point of this movie is supposed to be. With the best will in the world, which is the only will anyone who’s such a fan of “Eden” and “Things To Come” could possibly bring to a new Mia Hansen-Løve project, absolutely nothing of any consequence happens in the director’s first Cannes Competition title. And then it happens twice.

