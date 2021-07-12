Cancel
Phoebe Bridgers Announces 2021 US Tour Dates

Despite not being able to tour behind Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers had one of the most successful 2020s in the music industry. Her quarantine performances on livestreams and late night were became something of a mainstream revelation, culminating in her (for some reason controversial?) guitar-smashing performance in Saturday Night Live earlier this year. Now, longtime fans and new converts alike will finally get the chance to see Bridgers IRL on her newly announced fall 2021 tour.

