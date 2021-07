Here’s the deck you should be using right now in Legends of Runeterra. If you feel like you’ve hit the ceiling with your current deck here’s a recommendation that might help you climb a little bit higher. If you haven’t tried Zed/Sivir yet let this be your call to action in trying one of the best aggro decks in the game. You’re sure to put together a decent number of wins even on your worst day with this super fun combo deck.