‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ Clip: Escape Rooms Are Making A Deadly Comeback – Again

Kind of a funny story. After roughly 24 hours spent in Chicagoland this past weekend, my number-one priority upon returning to the Quad Cities was to wrap up my four-movie to-do list with Space Jam: A New Legacy, the frequently animated family-comedy sequel currently playing at cineplexes and streaming on HBO Max. Unfortunately, my ages-old cell phone finally imploded during the trip back, making my actual first priority a trip to my local Verizon retailer to secure a new device. When I got there, a service rep was waiting on another customer, so I did the standard browsing of cases and cords and whatnot. And then I heard a familiar voice, one immediately recognizable from the phrase “What's up, Doc?” I turned to the store's wall-mounted TV … and wouldn't you know it? I had walked into the very last minutes of Space Jam: A New Legacy, meaning that I saw the finale to the film before seeing the film itself. (Spoiler alert: It has a happy ending.)