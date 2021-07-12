‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ Clip: Escape Rooms Are Making A Deadly Comeback – Again
Escape rooms are making a comeback— and they're even more life-threatening than you remember!. A sequel to 2019's Escape Room is coming to theaters later this month, once again gathering a group of strangers and forcing them to work their way through a series of deadly puzzles. The first movie was especially lethal, leaving only two survivors in its wake, but Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is going for the gold. Based on the latest clip, the rooms have become even more dangerous and complex.
