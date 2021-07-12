Cancel
COMME des GARCONS HOMME PLUS And Nike Revive The Air Sunder Max For SS22

By Michael Le
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntimately intertwined with the Nike archive, COMME des GARCONS HOMME PLUS has relentlessly delivered one Swoosh classic after another. And following their interpretations of the Air Carnivore as well as the Foamposite, the Japanese institution is to support yet another (relatively) forgotten silhouette: the Air Sunder Max. Thrust down the...

#Nike Air Max#Nike Swoosh#Japanese#Triple Black
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 "Twist" Officially Unveiled: Photos & Release Date

Michael Jordan has worn some underappreciated sneakers over the years, including the Air Jordan 12. This shoe came out back in 1997 and it gave birth to some incredible colorways that were worn during big moments. I mean, who can forget the Chicago black and red model which eventually got nicknamed the "Flu Games" following the '97 NBA Finals? Needless to say, this is a shoe that deserves a lot more love, and over the past few years, Jordan Brand has attempted to give this shoe more colorways, mostly to great success.
ApparelSneakerFiles

EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 9 ‘Particle Grey’ Releasing January 2022

What seems like a yearly tradition, Jordan Brand will release a new Air Jordan 9 colorway to start the new year. Dropping in 2022, we have the Air Jordan 9 ‘Particle Grey’ pair. The color blocking resembles that of a ‘Baron’ release. However, due to the addition of Red, the...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike Air Max 90 Adopts the "Persian Violet" Motif

Every year will make the executive decision to bring back classic Air Max colorways from the vault. 2021 marked the glorious return of the Nike Air Max BW “Persian Violet”, and as the Swoosh has a tendency of doing, it distributes this palette to other silhouettes within the Nike Sportswear catalog. The “Persian Violet” motif has already been seen on the Nike Air Max 97 and the Air Tuned Max, and now it’s made an official appearance on the Air Max 90.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Mid Releasing in Black, Grey, and Red

Jordan Brand will debut a new Air Jordan 1 Mid which comes in darker hues, resembling the classic ‘Shadow’ iteration. However, the pair has Red detailing. Looking closer, this mid-top Air Jordan 1 features leather throughout while Grey lands on the base and Black on the overlays. Next, we have Red on the Wings and Jumpman on the tongue and insoles while a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole finish the look.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Another Hiking-Inspired Women’s Nike Air Max 90 Appears In “Fossil Stone”

Although the Nike Air Max 90 has surfaced in dozens of compelling styles over the last seven months, some of its most refreshing have been those seemingly informed by hiking and outdoors-ready footwear. For its latest proposition of this kind, a women’s pair has indulged in a “Fossil Stone/Ashen Slate/Coconut Milk/Twist” colorway.
Shoppingsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 96 II “Bred” Is Arriving Soon

The Nike Air Max 96 II has amassed quite the selection of colorways in the past year alone. And soon, we can expect even the beloved “Bred” pairing to join the fray, albeit with more black than red. Erring on the side of versatility, the pair shades most of its...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Closer Looks: CLOT x Nike Air Max 1 "K.O.D. Solar Red"

Rounding up what is now a trilogy of releases, CLOT x recently revealed the Air Max 1 “K.O.D. Solar Red.” Following up the arrivals of the “K.O.D. OG” and “K.O.D. CHA,” the latest collaboration celebrates a storied relationship between Kevin Poon and Edison Chen‘s imprint with the Swoosh. Referencing the...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Helen Kirkum and the Nike Air Max 90

In a world obsessed with keeping hyped sneakers box-fresh, Helen Kirkum disrupts with her hand-made, one-off masterpieces. From her London-based studio, Kirkum takes some of the industry’s most-loved sneakers apart, and upcycles our wasteful habits into new pairs that subvert conventional trends. For her, sneakers are less about name brands and cosigns and more about personality and what they mean to you.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Women’s Nike Air Max Verona Is Blushing Pink

From the Nike Air Max 97 to the Nike Dunk Low Disrupt, the Swoosh has been gradually revealing a slew of tonal pink releases that align with pastel footwear trends. Next to ride the wave of popularity is the Nike Air Max Verona—one of the brand’s newest lifestyle silhouettes for women.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Tuned Max Returns In “Blue Void”

Withheld of a retro for years, the Nike Air Tuned Max is finally back and kicking. And following its momentous return in “Celery,” the silhouette is opting to dress up in numerous new colorways. Here, “Blue Void” takes the helm, proffering a sleek, more modern look that the aforementioned very clearly subverted.
Shoppinghypebeast.com

Nike Air Max BW "Black Violet" Flips a Classic

‘s Air Max BW “Persian Violet” is one of the most notable Air Max silhouettes from the first half of the ’90s, and now it’s getting remixed with a new “Black Violet” colorway. Retaining all the signature purple details from its OG counterpart but turning down the hues a few notches, the Air Max BW “Black Violet” supplies an undeniably elegant interpretation of Tinker Hatfield‘s masterful 1991 design.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Nike Antes Up Their Sustainability Efforts with the Air Max Terrascape Plus

The beloved Nike Air Max Plus is getting a design overhaul for Holiday 2021, further delving into their sustainability mission with the new Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus a. As per Complex, the shoe is said to boast recycled polyester on the upper, as well as an outsole comprised of 10 percent Grind Rubber, a material the company makes from factory waste and recycled shoes. Though the silhouette retains its signature aggressive shape, there are obvious alterations to its overlays. The typically thin vein overlays are replaced with a thickset, study cage not too dissimilar to that found on the VaporMax Plus, seen here sprouting from a higher rise lateral guard. Heel and toe overlays change shape, too, with the former reaching a tad further around to the profile side, and the toe’s plastic replaced with a shorter textile tact. There is said to be two debut colorways coming later this year, with the pictured white/blue option joined by a yet-to-be-sighted beige-based pair.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 96 II Appears In A Clean “Sail” Look

As retro sneaker styles continue to trend, Nike isn’t hesitating to give some old-school silhouettes a new face. Known for its ’90s sporty aesthetic, the Nike Air Max 96 II will be seeing a sleek, “Sail” offering that turns the classic triple-white colorway up a notch. In minimalist fashion, this...
Apparelsneakernews.com

A “Blood Orange” Nike Air Max 97 Joins The Expansive “First Use” Collection

Meant to celebrate the swoosh logo’s 50th anniversary, Nike Sportswear’s “First Use” collection has panned out to be one of the category’s most expansive lineups of recent memory. Although the Nike Air Max 97 has previously appeared in the roster, it’s recently surfaced in a near tonal “Blood Orange”-reminiscent color.
Shoppinghouseofheat.co

The Air Max 96 II Joins Nike’s Winterized Ripstop Range

As we move slowly but surely into Autumn and Winter, Nike is preparing us for the treacherous weather ahead. Now the Air Max 96 II joins the retooled winterized lineup, following the lead of the Air Max 97 and Air Max 90 in delivering a ripstop-laden black, white and red release.
Aerospace & DefenseHypebae

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Is "Toasty"

Nike is preparing for the cooler days with a cozy iteration of the Air Force 1 Low dubbed “Toasty.”. The kicks don a “Rattan” base on the upper with contrasting “Sail” overlays on the mudguard, eyestays and heel. A white Swoosh takes center stage on the sides, while the look is kept tonal with beige shoelaces. Arriving as part of Nike’s sustainable “Move to Zero” campaign, the sneakers use recycled fabrics throughout, as spotted on the inner lining made with fleece material. The design is rounded out with a “Toasty” tag on the footbed and speckled white midsoles.
Apparelhiconsumption.com

Nike’s Air Max Sneakers Get All-New Cushioning & 20% Recycled Content

Ever since the release of the OG Air Max 1 back in 1987, Nike has continued to tinker with the shoe’s cushioning technology and push the envelope when it comes to the upper design. Such a constant refinement has resulted in no shortage of memorable models, meaning that for many, the Air Max remains one of the most iconic sneaker lines in history.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike Air Max 90

Taking after the classic Nike Air Max BW “Persian Violet”. The designer’s deconstructed and reconstructed sneakers celebrate the human touch. The Air Jordan 1 "Electro Orange" Electrifies This Week's Best Footwear Drops. The AURALEE x New Balance 550, Prada x adidas A+P LUNA ROSSA 21 and the Xbox x Space...

