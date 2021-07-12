COMME des GARCONS HOMME PLUS And Nike Revive The Air Sunder Max For SS22

The beloved Nike Air Max Plus is getting a design overhaul for Holiday 2021, further delving into their sustainability mission with the new Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus a. As per Complex, the shoe is said to boast recycled polyester on the upper, as well as an outsole comprised of 10 percent Grind Rubber, a material the company makes from factory waste and recycled shoes. Though the silhouette retains its signature aggressive shape, there are obvious alterations to its overlays. The typically thin vein overlays are replaced with a thickset, study cage not too dissimilar to that found on the VaporMax Plus, seen here sprouting from a higher rise lateral guard. Heel and toe overlays change shape, too, with the former reaching a tad further around to the profile side, and the toe’s plastic replaced with a shorter textile tact. There is said to be two debut colorways coming later this year, with the pictured white/blue option joined by a yet-to-be-sighted beige-based pair.