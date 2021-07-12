Guo Ailun Represents China With This Air Jordan 36 PE
Before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics officially get underway, NIKE, Inc. has shared looks at some of its Player-Exclusive products. The latest?: Guo Ailun’s first Air Jordan 36. While the current Liaoning Flying Leopard has previously received special editions of Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers, his newest indulges in the colors of China’s flag. The breathable, mixed-materials upper boasts a near-tonal red arrangement, but vibrant yellow runs from vamp to heel pull tab. Akin to PEs prepped for Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum for the aforementioned global event, Ailun’s pair features the guard’s logo: his “13” and “6” jersey numbers are stylized to resemble a “G.” Underfoot, midsoles opt for a white makeup accompanied by yellow detailing all-throughout. Outsoles, however, deviate in a semi-translucent, icy blue look that allow a scarlet Jumpman near the center to revel in the spotlight.sneakernews.com
