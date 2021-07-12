Flash flooding in London leaves streets underwater as storms batter Britain

Flash flooding has struck London - leaving streets underwater and cars submerged.

Dramatic video posted on social media shows vehicles struggling to move through the feet-deep water.

Heavy flooding has been reported in several areas across the capital, including Raynes Park and Crouch End.

Water has even crashed into the tube station in leafy Sloane Square, with train services cancelled in other parts of the city.

Deluges have also swept through neighbourhoods including Kensington, Finchley and Hampstead.

Witnesses have described the floods - which are also affecting areas in Surrey and further south - as "knee deep".

The Met Office earlier issued a yellow weather warning for heavy showers across the country.

Floodwaters submerge cars in Raynes Park, south west London

The London Fire Brigade said on Twitter that it had already taken more than 150 calls over the flooding.

A post on Twitter said: "Please only call 999 in an emergency. During a flood, don’t go out unless you have to.

"Avoid walking through flood water and take extra care on the roads."

The Metropolitan Police said it had evacuated areas in Colville Terrace, Holland Road and Ladbroke Grove due to "flooded properties".

"Emergency services assisting in evacuating areas due to reports of flooded properties and collapsed ceilings," a tweet said.

"Road closures are in place."

The dismal storm clouds spreading rain over the capital come the day after England's heartbreaking Euros defeat.

Floodwaters were filmed washing down stairwells and into apartment buildings and car parks in parts of the city early on Monday evening.

Residents of the south east of England are being warned to brace for disruption as 60mm of rain could strike over just a few hours tonight.

BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker tweeted a video clip of heavy rain hitting south west London.

He wrote: "Who’s in west London under this ‘MASSIVE’ downpour.

Highgate, in north London, has suffered torrential downpours (Image: gavin rodgers/pixel8000)

Torrential rain in Turnpike Lane, north London (Image: Matthew Chattle/REX/Shutterstock)

"The thunderstorm has become almost stationary for nearly an hour. Really bad over Wembley, Ealing, Chiswick, Wimbledon…and other areas.

"Flash flooding happening no doubt…take care!"

The national forecaster issued the yellow warning on Sunday night for rain lasting until midnight on Monday, covering areas south of Peterborough.

Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent said earlier that south-western parts of England could see 60mm of rain over just a few hours tonight.

London is being battered by flooding in parts (Image: @lunanana___/Twitter)

She said: "The most intense rainfall is going to be in southern and western areas of the UK.

"Thundery downpours are coming from the English Channel as we speak.

"Certainly with the intense rainfall we are expecting, localised flooding and probably some travel disruption is on the way, unfortunately just as people are doing the school run and coming home from work."

The Environment Agency issued one flood alert for areas close to the Upper River Loddon in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued flood warnings for areas north-west of Edinburgh.

But Ms Kent said after a cloudy start in northern areas on Tuesday, Britons could enjoy dry weather with temperatures of up to 24C in central and southern England, and up to 18C in northern England and Scotland.

"In the north-east of England and east Scotland it could be quite grey and murky in the morning, but as we go through the day we will see things brighten up," she said.

"Some areas could see a few showers but they will be few and far between."

Ms Kent said Wednesday is due to be even warmer, with the mercury climbing up to a maximum of 26C in the South and 24C in the North.

East Anglia, Northern Ireland and western Scotland may see some light showers but it is forecast to be an otherwise dry day.