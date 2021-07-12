Jack Fire remains at 10% containment, over 12,500 acres burned

STEAMBOAT, Ore. — The Jack Fire is currently estimated at 12,533 acres and is 10% contained, fire officials reported in Monday morning's update. In areas north of HWY 138 firefighters made significant progress Sunday expanding areas cleared of fuel to strengthen containment lines. Near Steamboat, crews will continue to hold, secure, and mop up the line moving to the east along the 4713 Road towards Dog Mountain. On the eastern flank, crews continue burning vegetation along containment lines moving south towards Dry Creek and north to connect with lines established along the 4713 Road.