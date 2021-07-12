Disney’s Hosting a LIVE Halfway to the Holidays TikTok Event SOON

The company knows how to play with our emotions. Disney can make us cry nostalgia-induced tears by playing “When You Wish Upon a Star” in a TV commercial, or they can make us almost pass out from excitement when they announce dozens of new Disney+ shows at once. We thought something similar was going to happen yesterday when Disney promoted a livestream on Twitter for an event. We, of course, tuned in, because usually, we get some big announcements from these sort of things. But, that is NOT what happened, not even close.