Disney’s Hosting a LIVE Halfway to the Holidays TikTok Event SOON
You wouldn’t think mid-July is the time for holiday news but apparently, it IS. Disney CRANKED OUT the holiday updates this morning and we’re making sure you’re TOTALLY in the loop. With BIG news like this year’s replacement of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and smaller but still exciting news like the return of Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar, we don’t want you missing out on ANYTHING. And, there’s more news to come that you can watch LIVE.www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0