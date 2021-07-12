Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Understanding NRG Energy's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 18 days ago

Shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) saw some unusual options activity on Monday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $41.34. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Nrg Energy#Ask Price#Bid Price#Put Option#Nrg Energy#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Eagle Materials

Shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $141.21. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $117.72 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Monolithic Power Systems's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $447.25. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksBenzinga

Understanding SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology (NYSE:XLK) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $153.3. Sentiment: BULLISH. Option Type: SWEEP. Trade Type: PUT. Expiration Date: 2021-08-20 Strike Price: $149.00. Volume: 507. Open Interest: 420. Three Indications Of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $8.39. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Philip Morris Intl's Unusual Options Activity

Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $99.57 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksBenzinga

US Steel Stock Moves Closer To Resistance In Bullish Pattern

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) shares were trading higher Friday. The company reported a second-quarter earnings and sales beat Thursday. Here's a look at the technical levels for the stock. U.S. Steel was up 2.71% at $26.16 at last check. US Steel Daily Chart Analysis. The stock looks to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares increased by 2.03% to $0.53 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $85.6 million. GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 1.82% to $163.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 132.1K, accounting for 2.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.
MarketsBenzinga

Analyzing Callon Petroleum's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $40.67. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points; Erytech Pharma Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.42% to 34,936.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.75% to 14,667.14. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.53% to 4,395.57. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,751,040 cases with around 612,120 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,572,340 cases and 423,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,839,360 COVID-19 cases with 554,490 deaths. In total, there were at least 196,684,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,199,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
IndustryBenzinga

Public Live: Bull Case for AgTech and Food Innovation as an Investment

AgTech and Food Innovation is an area that is growing quickly. With new opportunities on the horizon, what does the future hold? During a recent Public Live audio show, business journalist Kinsey Grant sat down with Andrew Little, a research analyst at Global X ETFs. Here is an excerpt of their conversation.
StocksBenzinga

Why Shares Of Power Integrations Are Rallying On Friday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company late Thursday reported a 69% year-over-year increase in revenues, while EPS of $0.83 came in above the consensus estimate of $0.75. ''This growth reflects significant market-share gains and the impact...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon, eBay Fall Sharply As The QQQ Closes Lower Friday

U.S. indices were trading lower as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell following earnings and as COVID-19 delta variant concerns continue to drive market uncertainty. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.52% to $364.57. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.38% to $349.48. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Expands By 311.3%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 311.3% from the June 30th total of 461,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Announces Earnings Results

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the June 30th total of 9,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy