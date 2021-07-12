Scarlett Johansson on what makes her Black Widow “stand out” among other superheroes
Marvel Studios’ Black Widow had a super-sized $215 million worldwide debut over the weekend. But stateside, the $80 million it made in theaters, along with the more than $60 million it generated via Disney+ Premiere Access, gave the character’s standalone adventure the highest domestic opening weekend for a Marvel Cinematic Universe origin story after Black Panther and Captain Marvel.www.myclallamcounty.com
Comments / 0